Vallabhaneni Vamsi moves court on TDP leaders over false allegations, files defamation case

Gannavaram MLA Vallabhaneni Vamsi filed a defamation case against Gannavaram TDP in-charge Bachula Arjuna and another leader Pattabhi in the local court for spreading false news on him related to the Sankalpa Siddhi case. He spoke to media later and said that he won as TDP MLA in 2019 elections and expressed his support to YS Jagan on the lines of English medium and Nadu-Nedu schemes in government schools carried out by government. He said TDP leaders are spreading false propaganda against him through social media and some newspapers since then.

Vamsi said that he had come to know through some media that there was corruption in Sankalpa Siddhi in Vijayawada and alleged that Bachula Arjuna of TDP said that TDP leaders made false remarks against him over corruption. He said that TDP leaders have went on to allege that he and Kodali Nani has acquired properties in Bangalore and opined that he had served notices.

The Gannavaram MLA said that as there was no reply given to the previous notice regarding, he approached the Gannavaram court today on the false propaganda and made clear that he has not resorted to any corruption in life. Vamsi had earlier complained to the DGP that false allegations were made against him in the Sankalpa Siddhi case and asked the DGP to take action against Pattabhi and Bachula Arjun.