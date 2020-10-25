Vallabhaneni Vamsi tests positive for coronavirus, to remain in quarantine for 14 days

Krishna district Gannavaram MLA Vallabhaneni Vamsi Mohan‌ was tested positive for Coronavirus on Saturday. After touring the villages for a few days and then visiting temple city Tirupati, Vallabhaneni Vamsi tested positive for coronavirus in the tests performed on Saturday Sources in the MLA's office said that he would be in the home quarantine for 14 days as per the doctors' instructions. Activists leaders who have met him for the past four and a half days have been told by doctors to undergo tests while the fans who met Vallabhaneni Vamsi for a few days are worried about this. However, Vamsi's health is stable, officials said.

Meanwhile, the state on Saturday completed 75 lakh sample tests and detected a gross of 8,04,026 positives, including 3,342 in 24 hours, for coronavirus. The latest health bulletin states that overall infection positivity rate has been at 10.72 per cent, three per cent higher than the national average, the latest bulletin said. However, on Saturday till 9 am on Saturday, 3,572 patients had got cured, taking the overall recoveries to 7,65,991 and reported 22 more Covid-19 fatalities, increasing the toll to 6,566, the bulletin said. On the other hand, the number of active cases dropped to 31,469.

The bulletin states that Eest Godavari district continued to add the highest number of fresh cases in the state, 551, followed by East Godavari, 445, and Chittoor, 404. Kurnool added just 60 new cases and SPS Nellore 98 in 24 hours. Chittoor, Guntur and Krishna reported four more Covid-19 deaths each, the bulletin added.