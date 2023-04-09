Vande Bharat Express wows all

Tirupati: Excitement was high as the first Vande Bharat Express between Secunderabad and Tirupati chugged into Ongole station on Saturday evening.

A large number of people, which including general public and party activists thronged to the railway station and the police had a tough time controlling the crowds.

As the train stopped at Ongole station, some BJP activists tried to board the train, but the police prevented them leading to some arguments and jostling on the platform.

The media from Andhra Pradesh was taken on board to Tirupati. The people received the train with great enthusiasm even as it reached the Tirupati railway station. While the travel gives a world class experience both in terms of facilities and looks, some felt that it would be more convenient for pilgrims if the railways could reduce the fare at least on this route.

But they appreciated that this certainly was a good move as it would reduce the travel time. It may be recalled that the pilgrims so far had to travel over 12 hours from Secunderabad and spend equal if not more time to get darshan of Lord Venkateswara. Reduction in travel time and comfortable journey certainly would reduce the strain and stress one had to undergo so far, they added.

Officials said people had flocked to railway stations in Ghatkesar, Bibinagar, Nagireddypalli, Valigonda, Ramannapet, Chityala, Narketpally, Srirampur, Nalgonda, and Miryalaguda to catch a glimpse of the Vande Bharat train which was on its way to Tirupati from Secunderabad.

As the train chugged into the Nalgonda railway station for five minutes, thousands of people including, students, BJP cadre, and people from surrounding villages captured the train on their cell phones and took pictures standing next to it.