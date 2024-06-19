Vangalapudi Anitha Assumes Office as AP Home Minister

In a ceremonial event held at Block-2 of the Secretariat, Anitha Vangalapudi took charge as the Home Minister of Andhra Pradesh. Accompanied by her daughter Rashmita, Vangalapudi performed a special pooja before signing the necessary documents and assuming responsibility.

Priests recited Vedasirvachan to bless the new Home Minister as she officially took on her new role. Following the ceremony, officials and leaders from various departments congratulated Vangalapudi on her appointment.

Vangalapudi taking charge as the AP Home Minister marks a significant moment in her career, and she has expressed her commitment to serving the state and its people diligently.