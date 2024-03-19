Live
Just In
Vangaveeti Radha meets Nadendla
Highlights
Former MLA Vangaveeti Radhakrishna met JSP PAC chairman Nadendla Manohar in Tenali on Monday.
Guntur: Former MLA Vangaveeti Radhakrishna met JSP PAC chairman Nadendla Manohar in Tenali on Monday.
They discussed the present political scenario in the State in view of the ensuing Assembly elections. Later, local JSP leaders introduced themselves to angaveeti Radha.
