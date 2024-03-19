  • Menu
Vangaveeti Radha meets Nadendla

Former MLA Vangaveeti Radha with JSP PAC chairman Nadendla Manohar in Tenali on Monday
Guntur: Former MLA Vangaveeti Radhakrishna met JSP PAC chairman Nadendla Manohar in Tenali on Monday.

They discussed the present political scenario in the State in view of the ensuing Assembly elections. Later, local JSP leaders introduced themselves to angaveeti Radha.

X