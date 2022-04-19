Vanitha vows to make police more responsive

Vijayawada: Taneti Vanitha assumed office as minister for home at the Secretariat on Monday. After formally taking responsibilities as minister, Vanitha told the media that she will strive to provide a people-friendly policing and make sure the police respond to people's issues without any delay. The home minister said all measures would be taken to curb the atrocities and harassment of women in the state.

Health minister, the youngest member of the Jagan Mohan Reddy Cabinet, Vidadala Rajini also took charge. Before taking charge of the ministry, special pujas were conducted for her.

Addressing the media persons on the occasion, she said Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy had made the medical sector in the state number 1 in the entire country. Stating that the state government is providing better healthcare to the poor, she promised to work towards taking the healthcare sector to a notch higher. The minister said infrastructure in government hospitals would be improved under Nadu-Nedu.

Rajani said the Chief Minister had given high priority to the BC community, which was not seen during the previous government. Deputy Chief Minister K Narayana Swamy, who assumed office as the minister for excise and prohibition at the Secretariat here on Monday, announced that he would strive to eliminate illicitly distilled liquor in the state.

He put his signature on the first file sanctioning medical reimbursement for the two Excise employees who died of illness recently.

Likening the spread of ID liquor to cancer, the Deputy Chief Minister said that the excise officials and the staff worked hard along with the district collectors and the superintendents of police for the last three years. He appealed to the people's representatives also to cooperate with the efforts of the government in preventing the ID liquor. Excise special chief secretary Dr Rajat Bhargava, AP State Beverages Corporation MD Vasudeva Reddy, and several officials of the Excise department congratulated the minister.