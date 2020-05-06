Anantapur: Varsities urged to impart job-oriented courses, skills to students

Anantapur: The academic curriculum and training pattern being followed in various universities and administrators in the district are not much of helpful to the students to get suitable job opportunities within the country or abroad, students lament. There are four universities in drought prone area Anantapur - State university SKU, Technical University JNTUA, Central University and one deemed to be university Satya Sai Institute of Higher Learning. All the universities are following the same old pattern in curriculum and course structure. It is regrettable that more than 80 % engineering and professional graduates in the district are jobless.



Rangarajan, M Tech student in SKU Engineering, felt that the training in the universities should make students employable. He regretted that Sri Krishnadevaraya University is not having NPTEL local chapter. Computer science and computer application students do not have exposure to latest technologies like Big Data, Data Science, Machine learning, Cryptography, and IoT. Most of the Science and Technology departments in SK university have not conducted national conference, symposium and technical meet since inception.

" The courses should be job-oriented and should impart the skills to students to get jobs. Graduates should get jobs irrespective of their educational background- commerce, arts, science or engineering,'' say Rakesh and Ranjan MBA students of SKU.

Praja Science Vedika state president Dr M Suresh Babu said to 'The Hans India' that the city with four universities does not have the local chapter for NPTEL, the national body which imparts skills enhancement training. Students who didn't get placements after completing their degree courses should be given proper training in improving skills, he said. Sri Krishnadevaraya Institute of Academic Development(SKIAD) was active in providing necessary training to students till 2017. Classrooms at SKIAD have good infrastructure to conduct a real-time programming lab for the students. SKIAD had been neglected by the university administrators and today it is in a dilapidated state, he added.