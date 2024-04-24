Vasantha Krishna Prasad has movable assets of Rs 81.18 cr

Vijayawada: Some political leaders, who are contesting the Assembly constituencies in erstwhile Krishna district have properties worth crores of rupees. These leaders have submitted the details of the movable and immovable assets, cash, bank balance, deposits in the banks, vehicles, bank loans and other liabilities with their nomination papers.

TDP leader and Mylavaram Assembly constituency candidate Vasantha Venkata Krishna Prasad has movable assets of Rs 81.18 crore. The TDP nominee has submitted the details of the properties and loans in the affidavit submitted to the Election Commission. Krishna Prasad owns various types of businesses and properties in AP and Telangana.

He was elected to the Assembly from Mylavaram on behalf of the YSRCP and is now contesting as the TDP candidate. According to affidavit he submitted to the Election Commission, he owns properties in the form of industries, motor vehicles and others worth Rs 81.18 crore. He owns gold jewellery valued at Rs 7.59 lakh.

He has immovable assets worth Rs 58.15 lakh as per the market value. He owns agriculture and non-agriculture lands, commercial buildings, residential buildings in NTR district, Guntur district and parts of Telangana.

Market value of non-agriculture lands is estimated at Rs 76.40 lakh, commercial buildings valued at Rs 52.65 lakh, residential buildings worth Rs 91.94 crore.

He owns Isuzu D Max vehicle valued at Rs 8.65 lakh. He also made investments in the textiles, infrastructure, cold storage, resorts, farm houses and other projects. Krishna Prasad has loans and liabilities of Rs.48.34 crore. Krishna Prasad has also taken LIC policies and has deposits in some banks. He has cash in hand of Rs 2.50 lakh. Some cases were also booked in the local police stations against Vasantha Krishna Prasad.