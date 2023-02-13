Vasireddy Padma visits Tadepalli incident victim, says will take strict action

Vasireddy Padma, Chairperson of the Women's Commission said that the murder of a minor girl in Tadepalli is sad. She visited the victim's family members at the hospital.

Later, speaking to the media, she said that the accused had committed an heinous crime and will be punished severely. Vasireddy Padma said that she is also talking to the police about this incident and assured the they will support the bereaved family.

It is known that a young woman was brutally murdered in

Tadepalli by a man living in the same area under the influence of marijuana. The accused Raju and the victim Esther Rani a blind girl lives in the same area in Tadepalli. Raju who was harassing Rani misbehaved with her on Sunday. However, as Rani informed her parents, they reprimanded him. Raju who was in anger attacked Rani with a weapon on her head. The locals shifted the seriously injured Rani to the hospital where she was pronounced dead.