Vedadhri-Kanchala Lift scheme to be revived soon

Vijayawada: Vijayawada MP Kesineni Sivanath alias Chinni announced that Rs 15 crore will be allocated to take up repairs and revive the Vedadhri-Kanchala Lift Irrigation Scheme very soon.

The MP along with the NTR district TDP president Nettem Raghuram, Nandigama MLA Tangirala Soumya, Jaggaiahpeta MLA Sriram Rajagopal, and AP Water Resources Development Corporation chairman Vegulla Leela Krishna visited the Vedadhri-Kanchala Lift Irrigation Scheme on Saturday.

He enquired about the condition of the scheme and discussed how to revive it. Chinni announced Rs 35 lakh from his MP funds for repairing a motor to bring the irrigation scheme back into operation. He said estimates will be prepared for revive the LI scheme.

He alleged the previous YSRCP government totally neglected the lift irrigation scheme and not a single rupee was spent for its repairs and restoration. He asserted that the NDA coalition government is committed to farmers’ welfare and has already begun efforts to achieve the goals.

The MP also stated that the Muktyala Lift Irrigation Scheme — renamed as Vedadhri Lift Irrigation by the previous regime — remained inactive and untouched.