Vedic edu for leading a righteous life: Vidhusekhara Bharathi

Tirumala: SriVidhushekhara Bharathi Swamiji, successor of the Sringeri Sharada Peetham, said that only those who have accumulated merit over many births get the opportunity to study Vedic education which is essential to lead a righteous life.

He graced the valedictory ceremony of the 29th Sri Venkateswara Veda Shastra Agama Vidwat Sadas, held for six days at Sri Venkateswara Veda Vignana Peetham, Dharmagiri in Tirumala, on Friday evening.

Addressing Vedic students, Swamiji said Dharma is base to the entire world and the welfare of humanity can be achieved through the Vedic path.

He also said the Veda Vignana Peetham in Tirumala has been playing an important role in promoting Vedas, Shastras and Agamas.

Later, Swamiji felicitated 313 students who passed the examinations and presented them certificates.

A total of 412 students from across the country appeared for examinations in 37 subjects of Vedas, Shastras and Agamas, out of which 313 students passed, including 202 in first class and 111 in second class.

The programme was attended by Kuppa Sivasubrahmanya Avadhani, Principal of Sri Venkateswara Veda Vignana Peetham, other faculty and students.