Vedika Suresh Babu appeals R & B minister Sankara Narayana to develop roads in Anantapur district

Anantapur: Praja Science Vedika state president Suresh Babu appealed to the new Roads and Buildings Minister M Sankara Narayana to initiate steps for laying new roads and repair damaged roads and increase connectivity in the district.



In a press release, he stated that due to poor road conditions heavy rains have now lashed the district and damaged the roads resulting in traffic jams and disconnection of Gooty town from the rest of the district. It has been more than four years the road between Gooty - Guntakal is kept pending. The link road between Gooty - Guntakal was completely damaged due to rains, he says.

The condition of many roads has gone from bad to worse. The road close to the Kojjepalli was washed out. The road that connects Nagasamudram - Gooty is completely in water. The internal roads, culverts laid in last year washed out. Gravel and stones are appearing on the road, causing lot of hardship to the villagers. Some villages P Yerragudi, Anganadoddi, Abbedoddi, Mamdur, Marnepalle, and Peddoddi do not have connection to highway. Praja Science Vedika state president Suresh Babu appealed to the minister to complete internal roads connecting villages to nearby towns.