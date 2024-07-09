Veeranjaneya Swamy inaugurates sand supply

Ongole: The Minister for Social Welfare, Disabled and Old-Aged Welfare, VSWS, and Volunteer System Dr Dola Sree Bala Veeranjaneya Swamy along with the joint collector Ronanki Gopalakrishna, inaugurated the sand supply from the stock point at Chatukapadu in Jarugumalli mandal on Monday.

Speaking on the occasion, Minister said that the government is introducing and implementing various schemes and programmes for the welfare of public, and the new sand policy is one among them.

He said that they have 16,044 metric tonnes of sand at Chatukapadu-1, 24,972 metric tonnes at Chatukapadu-2, and 1,818 metric tonnes at Ongole stock points. He explained that they are incurring an expenditure of Rs 247 per metric tonne through seigniorage to the mining department, transport charge, and GST to bring to the stock point, and said that the public need to pay these charges only but not for the sand.

He said that they could pay the charges in digital mode, and could get the sand to a maximum of 20 tonnes per day per head, from 06.00 am to 06.00 pm.

MLA Damacharla Janardhana Rao, along with the Ongole MP Magunta Srinivasulu Reddy, Janasena Prakasam district president Shaik Reyaz, inaugurated the sand stock point at the market yard and started the sand supply. They said that the construction activity in the state was reduced as sand mafia took hold of the supply, and exponentially increased the price.