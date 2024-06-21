  • Menu
Vegetables turn bitter for common people

Main vegetable market in Srikakulam city
Main vegetable market in Srikakulam city

Highlights

Summer heat and lack of rains result in drastic fall in output

Srikakulam: Different varieties of vegetables have become beyond the reach of common man in Srikakulam prices shoot up. Due to hot summer and insufficient rains, yields of vegetable crops have fallen considerably. As gap between demand and supply widened, prices increased automatically. As a result, poor and middle-class people are unable to purchase sufficient quantity of vegetables.

In Rythu Bazaars at Srikakulam and Amadalavalasa towns, vegetables are not available in adequate quantities forcing people to buy them at exorbitant prices outside.

Tomato price has crossed Rs 90 a kg, onion not far behind with Rs 70, while green chilli has crossed Rs 80, carrot Rs 75, lady fingers, brinjal, gherkins, potato and angular gourds touching Rs 50 a kg. Price of capsicum is Rs 100 while prices of beans hitting Rs 180.

