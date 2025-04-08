Live
Vehicle inspection drive conducted
MVIOs conducting motor vehicle checking in Ongole on Monday
Ongole: Following the orders of Deputy Transport Commissioner R Suseela, the motor vehicle inspection officers conducted a vehicle inspection drive in Ongole on Monday.
The inspection targeted motorcycles and cars and focused on violations such as riding without helmets, over speeding, and driving without proper documentation including a driver’s licence. During the operation, the authorities inspected 263 vehicles, and registered 44 cases for various violations, and imposed a total fine of Rs 1,36,000 on the offenders.
The inspection was conducted at the RTC Bus Stand Centre in Ongole under the supervision of Motor Vehicle Inspection Officers A Kiran Prabhakar, K Ramachandra Rao, and L Surendra Prasad, along with Assistant Motor Vehicle Inspection Officers U Dharmendra and B Bhanu Prakash.