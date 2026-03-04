Vehicles distributed to fishers

Guntur: Guntur district fisheries officer PN Kiran Kumar informed that three-wheelers were distributed under the Pradhan Mantri Matsya Sampada Yojana (PMSSY). The distribution programme was held at Anandapet in Guntur town on Tuesday, where three eligible fishermen were provided three-wheelers with a 60 per cent and 40 per cent subsidy under the scheme.

He stated that the government is implementing several welfare programmes for fishermen and urged them to make proper use of these schemes. He said the three-wheelers would help fishermen travel to other areas for selling fish, thereby increasing their income.