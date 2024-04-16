Velampalli Srinivasa Rao campaigns and Seeks Support from Singinagar Residents

Velampalli Srinivasa Rao, the YSRCP candidate for Central Constituency, along with his wife Sri Vani and other family members, recently visited the Singinagar area to rally support for his campaign. The Deputy Mayor of 58th Division, Shailaja Srinivas Reddy, also joined the group to encourage residents to vote for Velampalli Srinivasa Rao and his party's fan symbol.

During the visit, the group spoke to local residents about the importance of voting in the upcoming election and urged them to support Velampalli Srinivasa Rao in order to secure a victory with a significant majority. The event was attended by senior leaders, activists, and supporters of the YSRCP, including Velampalli Kamakshi and other members of the Velampalli family.

Overall, the visit to Singinagar and other areas was a successful effort to drum up support for Velampalli Srinivasa Rao's candidacy in the Central Constituency race. The campaign team remains optimistic about their chances in the upcoming election and continues to engage with constituents to build momentum heading into voting day.