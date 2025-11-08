Veligonda will supply water by 2026: Nimmala

Markapur: Water Resources Minister Nimmala Ramanaidu announced that the Pula Subbaiah Veligonda Project will be completed by next year, ensuring full water supply to the ayacut areas.

Along with the Markapur MLA Kandula Narayana Reddy, Yerragondapalem TDP in-charge Guduri Erixion Babu, and the engineers, the minister inspected the Veligonda project feeder canal, which was damaged during Cyclone Montha. The officials explained to the minister about the 100-foot breach, 30 feet deep, at the 850-meter mark of the feeder canal. Minister Rama Naidu ordered the officials to proceed on a war footing with the pending works, expedite the removal of water that had penetrated 9 kilometres into the twin tunnels, and approve designs for CC wall lining, considering future floods.

During a review meeting at the Veligonda Project Camp Office, Rama Naidu conveyed the Chief Minister’s anguish that the project he inaugurated 30 years ago remains incomplete. He criticised former Chief Minister Jagan for claiming completion without finishing the work, noting that over Rs 900 crore in compensation remains unpaid to displaced persons.

The minister observed that Tunnel-2 still requires 4.2 km of lining, benching work, and the removal of the TBM. Tenders worth Rs 456 crore for feeder canal lining and 3 km of retaining wall construction were recently issued, with work commencing this month.