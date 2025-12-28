Intel Flags Presence Of Over 30 Pakistan-Based Terrorists In Jammu As Army Intensifies Winter Operations

Jammu and Kashmir continues to face serious security challenges this winter, with intelligence agencies estimating that more than 30 Pakistan-backed terrorists are currently operating in the Jammu region. Despite the onset of Chillai Kalan, the most severe 40-day winter period, the Indian Army has intensified counter-terror measures to ensure militants do not exploit harsh weather conditions to regroup or move freely.

According to defence and intelligence inputs, sustained pressure from security forces has pushed terrorist elements into higher and mid-altitude mountain zones of districts such as Kishtwar and Doda, where civilian presence is sparse. This shift is believed to be a tactical move aimed at avoiding detection and taking advantage of traditionally reduced activity during winter months.

Rejecting any notion of a seasonal pause, the Army has expanded its operational footprint since December 21, establishing forward winter bases and temporary surveillance posts in snow-covered and high-altitude areas. These measures are designed to maintain constant pressure on terror hideouts even as temperatures plunge well below freezing.

Regular patrols are being conducted across ridges, forests and remote valleys to deny militants safe shelters and disrupt their supply routes. Officials say the focus is on confining terrorist groups to extremely hostile terrain, preventing their movement toward populated zones and cutting off logistical support.

Operations are being carried out in close coordination with the Jammu and Kashmir Police, CRPF, Special Operations Group, Forest Guards and Village Defence Guards. Security agencies are jointly analysing intelligence inputs to track movement patterns and launch targeted actions without delay.

Authorities believe that shrinking local support and increased vigilance in lower areas have further isolated terror groups. While there have been reports of militants attempting to coerce villagers for food or shelter, such efforts have largely failed due to heightened awareness and cooperation with security forces.

Specialised winter warfare units have been deployed across sensitive sectors, supported by advanced surveillance tools such as drones, thermal imaging devices and ground sensors. Search and surveillance missions are being conducted continuously to ensure that cleared zones remain under constant watch.

Officials emphasise that the primary objective this winter is to dismantle remaining terror networks and prevent any form of regrouping, sending a strong message that extreme weather conditions will no longer provide cover for Pakistan-sponsored terrorism in Jammu and Kashmir.