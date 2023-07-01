Vellampalli asks Pawan Kalyan to stop day dreaming

Amaravati: Former minister Vellampalli Srinivasa Rao on Saturday criticised Jana Sena chief Pawan Kalyan. He said that Pawan Kalyan was daydreaming. If YSRCP wins in Godavari districts, will Pawan close his party, he challenged. Does Pawan have the guts to accept his challenge, he questioned.

"He is not an MLA, Pawan does not deserve to even cross the assembly gate.” The latter said he cannot stop laughing after hearing to the challenge from a person who has not won a single place. Before defeating us in both the Godavari districts, find candidates first. He warned that Pawan will be punished if he does not stop the baseless allegations against Jagan who is doing good to the people.