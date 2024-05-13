Hyderabad: GHMC fails to distribute voter slips in Musheerabad Assembly segment

Hyderabad: Whilepolitical parties are targeting each other over the failure to deliver on their electoral promises, here are some voters from Musheerabad Assembly segment in the state capital who complain that the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation is failing them when it comes to the distribution of Voter Information Slips (VIS).

The GHMC, the nodal agency for the conduct of the polls has launched the distribution of VIS with GHMC Commissioner Ronald Rose handing over VIS to State Chief Electoral Officer Vikas Raj and Director-General of Police Ravi Gupta in the last week of April.

However, a voter N Raju from Bagh Lingampally said that he had not received the VIS till 4 pm on May 12. It was not the first time that Raju and the residents adjacent to his home have not got the VIS; the same happened even during the last State Assembly elections. Seconding him, S Visweswar Reddy pointed out, “Before the State Assembly elections, several of us used to cast our votes at a polling booth in Dr BR Ambedkar College in Bagh Lingampally.

However, we could not trace our vote during the last State Assembly elections and were guided to two different polling stations, including the one located behind Fever Hospital. However, we were turned away from there.”

“They urge people to come and vote and utilise their voting rights. Educated people can manage but some people don’t know how to download VIS through mobile applications.

To my knowledge, more than 1,500 to 2,000 residents of LIG, HIG, and MIG in the area have not received the VIS,” he added.