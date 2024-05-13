Live
- 63 pc voter turnout in Odisha
- Musk's SpaceX is quick to build in Texas, slow to pay its bills
- TCS announces to create global AI centre of excellence in France
- 4,000 animal and plant species affected by smuggling worldwide
- Hooda questions BJP on rejection of demand for Ahir Regiment in Army
- Poling complete in peaceful manner in Gadwal and Alampur Segments.
- Beyond Politics: PM Modi's Gurdwara visit signals his deep respect for Sikh culture, values
- Polling peaceful in Srinagar Lok Sabha constituency, provisional figures indicate highest turnout since 1996
- WB offers quick access to 10 pct of undisbursed loans for Bangladesh's crisis response
- KSCW chief warns Against Sharing Sensitive Information Online
Just In
Technical glitches at a few polling booths
Highlights
Visakhapatnam: IT Minister and YSRCP Gajuwaka candidate Gudivada Amarnath exercised the franchise along with his family members at...
Visakhapatnam: IT Minister and YSRCP Gajuwaka candidate Gudivada Amarnath exercised the franchise along with his family members at Gajuwaka.
Meanwhile, technical glitches are witnessed at a few polling booths, including booth No.246 in Muralinagar, booth no.14 at north constituency.
Following which, officials are making alternate arrangements for the voters.
Next Story
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS