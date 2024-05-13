  • Menu
Technical glitches at a few polling booths

Visakhapatnam: IT Minister and YSRCP Gajuwaka candidate Gudivada Amarnath exercised the franchise along with his family members at...

Visakhapatnam: IT Minister and YSRCP Gajuwaka candidate Gudivada Amarnath exercised the franchise along with his family members at Gajuwaka.

Meanwhile, technical glitches are witnessed at a few polling booths, including booth No.246 in Muralinagar, booth no.14 at north constituency.

Following which, officials are making alternate arrangements for the voters.

