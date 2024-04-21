Vellampally Srinivasa accused TDP of attacking YS Jagan

Former Minister and MLA Velampally Srinivasa Rao has made shocking allegations against TDP leaders, accusing them of hatching a plot to kill the Chief Minister.

In a press conference, Rao claimed that TDP leaders attacked the CM with a stone, resulting in injuries to himself.

He also mentioned derogatory posts on social media aimed at the CM and accused leaders like Chandrababu and Bonda Uma of threatening officials with legal action.

Rao further claimed that Bonda Uma carried out the attack on the orders of Chandrababu, calling for a thorough investigation into the matter.