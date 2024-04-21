Live
- Founder-president of Synergies Castings Shekhar passes away
- The cabbie with a difference: Bold and brazen
- Visakhapatnam: ‘Poorvi Lehar’ to raise readiness to meet maritime challenges
- Srikakulam: Internal rifts loom large on YSRCP, TDP LS nominees
- Going gets tough for BRS in LS polls!!!
- BJP top netas to help TG picks file nominations
- Vijayawada: TDP creating terror, alleges Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy
- Illegal supply of blood components busted
- Amit Shah to campaign in Telangana on April 25
- After CPM, Dy CM reaches out to CPI leadership to support INDIA bloc
Just In
Vellampally Srinivasa accused TDP of attacking YS Jagan
Highlights
Former Minister and MLA Velampally Srinivasa Rao has made shocking allegations against TDP leaders, accusing them of hatching a plot to kill the Chief Minister.
Former Minister and MLA Velampally Srinivasa Rao has made shocking allegations against TDP leaders, accusing them of hatching a plot to kill the Chief Minister.
In a press conference, Rao claimed that TDP leaders attacked the CM with a stone, resulting in injuries to himself.
He also mentioned derogatory posts on social media aimed at the CM and accused leaders like Chandrababu and Bonda Uma of threatening officials with legal action.
Rao further claimed that Bonda Uma carried out the attack on the orders of Chandrababu, calling for a thorough investigation into the matter.
Next Story
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS