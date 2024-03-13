  • Menu
Vemireddy Prabhakar Reddy honoured in Nellore

Vemireddy Prabhakar Reddy honoured in Nellore
Highlights

Vemireddy Prabhakar Reddy, the TDP Nellore MP candidate, was honored at his residence in Magunta Layout, Nellore city on Wednesday

Vemireddy Prabhakar Reddy, the TDP Nellore MP candidate, was honored at his residence in Magunta Layout, Nellore city on Wednesday. The event was attended by the TDP National General Secretary Bidha Ravichandra Yadav, members of the Fisheries Empowerment Committee, leaders of fishermen's associations, and representatives from other departments.

During the program, Vemireddy Prabhakar Reddy was presented with a shawl and flower bouquet as a token of appreciation. The attendees engaged in discussions with V.P.R. on various issues concerning the community. Among those present were Apcab former chairman Konduru Polishetty, Fisheries Empowerment Committee convener Pamanji Seshaiah, Committee members, Nellore District Parliament Women Chief Secretary Vijaya, and other key leaders.

The program was well-attended by fishermen from the area, who expressed their concerns and participated in the discussions. Overall, the event was a successful gathering of community leaders and members, highlighting the importance of cooperation and dialogue in addressing local issues.



