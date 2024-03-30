  • Menu
Vemireddy Prabhakar Reddy releases Jayaho BC video

Highlights

Vemireddy Prabhakar Reddy, the TDP-Janasena-BJP candidate for Nellore MP, officially released the Jayaho BC video at his residence on Saturday.

Vemireddy Prabhakar Reddy, the TDP-Janasena-BJP candidate for Nellore MP, officially released the Jayaho BC video at his residence on Saturday. The event was attended by a number of key members of the campaign team, including writer Murali Mohanraju.

During the event, Vemireddy Prabhakar Reddy watched the video with great interest and congratulated Murali Mohanraju and his team for their hard work. The release of the video was a significant moment in the campaign, showcasing the support and enthusiasm of the BC community.

Among those present at the event were Anandaiah and several other members of the campaign team. The release of the Jayaho BC video marks an important step in Vemireddy Prabhakar Reddy's bid for the Nellore MP seat.

