Vemireddy Prashanthi Reddy emphasises on NDA goals

The NDA candidate of Kovuru, Ms. Vemireddy Prashanthi Reddy, recently held a media meet where she expressed her views on the upcoming elections and the goals of the TDP, Jana Sena, and BJP alliance in Andhra Pradesh. She stated that the people of Kovuru are fed up with the current ruling party's governance and are voluntarily joining the TDP alliance in hopes of bringing about change.

During the media meet, Ms. Vemireddy Prashanthi Reddy highlighted the alliance's goal of serving the interests of the state of Andhra Pradesh. She also expressed concern over the attacks on Dalits in the state and called for unity among the community to stand against the ruling party's actions.

Ms. Vemireddy Prashanthi Reddy expressed optimism about the NDA alliance winning 160 seats in the state and forming the government. She mentioned various promises such as ensuring timely payment of government employee salaries and pensions, making Andhra Pradesh a drug-free state, and creating 20 lakh jobs for the youth within five years of coming to power.

Additionally, she mentioned schemes such as providing free gas cylinders to households, supporting farmers through the Annadatha scheme, and increasing pensions for various groups including BCs and the elderly. The coalition government also plans to provide financial assistance to students and women, as well as free travel for women in RTC buses.

Ms. Vemireddy Prashanthi Reddy urged the people of Andhra Pradesh to support the TDP alliance in the upcoming elections in order to secure a better future for the state. She emphasized the importance of voting for the alliance to bring an end to the ruling party's alleged tyranny and pave the way for progress and development in Andhra Pradesh.