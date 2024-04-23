Venigandla Ram Receives Full Support in Gudivada, Keshineni Sivanath Vows Victory

Venigandla Ram, a brave individual standing up to evil forces in Gudivada, has garnered widespread support from various sections of society, inspired by the legendary Anna Nandamuri Taraka Rama Rao. Keshineni Sivanath (Chinni), a close friend of Ramu and the TDP Vijayawada parliamentary candidate backed by the BJP and Janasena, expressed confidence that their opponent Kodali will not even receive deposits in Gudivada. Sivanath also expressed his belief that TDP MLA candidate Venigandla Ramu is destined for a resounding victory in the upcoming elections.

Sivanath, accompanied by his son Keshineni Venkat, attended the nomination program of Venigandla Ramu held in Gudivada on Tuesday. Prior to the event, Sivanath visited Ramu at his residence to extend his congratulations on the occasion. The show of solidarity and support from Sivanath, a prominent political figure in the region, underscores the strong backing that Ramu enjoys in his fight against injustice and corruption in Gudivada.

As the election campaign gains momentum, the community stands united in their support for Venigandla Ramu, a beacon of hope for a better and more fair future in Gudivada. With prominent figures like Keshineni Sivanath and a wave of public support behind him, Ramu is poised to emerge victorious in the upcoming elections.