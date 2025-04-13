Venkaiah underlines relevance of Sanskrit literature

Tirupati: Former Vice President of India M Venkaiah Naidu, along with Vice Chancellor Prof GSR Krishnamurthy, inaugurated newly constructed Hostel Office Building at National Sanskrit University (NSU), Tirupati, on Saturday. The building has been set up to enhance facilities for students residing on campus.

Following the inauguration, Naidu inspected the new office and visited a special exhibition showcasing integration of Sanskrit and Science. Expressing his delight, he appreciated university’s efforts in highlighting the scientific wisdom embedded in Sanskrit texts.

A formal ceremony was held subsequently, where Chief Warden Prof P Venkata Rao welcomed the dignitaries. In his address, Vice Chancellor Prof Krishnamurthy recalled transformation of the institution from a deemed university into a national university, a milestone that was supported during Naidu’s tenure as Chairman of the Rajya Sabha. In his keynote speech, Venkaiah Naidu emphasised the timeless relevance of Sanskrit literature. He stated that ancient texts preserved in the language hold immense knowledge that can guide contemporary life. He advocated for the translation of these works into Telugu and other regional languages, enabling both students and the general public to benefit from their insights. He assured that the central government would extend necessary support for such translation initiatives.

Academic Dean Prof Rajnikant Shukla concluded the event by offering formal tributes to all guests. The event was attended by Registrar K Venkata Narayana Rao, Finance Officer Prof Radha Govinda Tripathi, Dean of Students’ Welfare Prof S Dakshinamurthy Sarma, Prof C Ranganathan, Dean of Veda-Vedanga Prof Krishneshwara Jha, Dean of Sahitya-Sanskrit Prof Satyanarayanacharya, PRO Prof V Ramesh Babu, APRRO Dr Kanapala Kumar, NSS Coordinator Dr A Chandulal, University Engineer T Bharani Kumar, along with faculty members and students.