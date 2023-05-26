Venkatapalem: Naidu unreliable with hollow promises, says CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy

Venkatapalem (Guntur dist) : Stating that TDP national president N Chandrababu Naidu is unreliable and worse than “Narakasura,” Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy called upon the people not to believe him and fall prey to his hollow promises.

Addressing a public meeting here on Friday, the Chief Minister said that Naidu remembers the poor at election time and goes on making false promises to hoodwink them.

Not even a cent of land was given to the poor during the TDP rule, he said, stating that Naidu threw the 600-page TDP election manifesto into dustbin after coming to pwer with false promises. “Naidu cheated all sections of society including the unemployed, women and farmers,” he said, adding that the former Chief Minister begins making empty promises as the election time draws nearer.

He said the State government worked hard even during the Covid-19 pandemic to acquire land for allotment of house sites to the poor treating the YSRCP election manifesto as sacred as Bhagavad Gita, Quran and the Bible unlike Naidu who never cared for the poor.

“I earnestly call upon you not to believe Naidu. You can believe even Narakasura but not Nara Chandrababu Naidu,” he said, adding that Naidu was trying to create obstacles even after the apex court of the country gave nod for distribution of house sites for the poor in the R-5 zone.

“Just think why Naidu failed to implement the welfare programmes which the YSRCP government is implementing now,” he said, adding Naidu only implemented the policy of plunder, stash and devour while his foster son and friendly media had silently supported him.

The Chief Minister further said that the government has been fighting a class war unleashed against it by the TDP which is against the poor. “You should not fall prey to the evil designs of the TDP and the gang of thieves,” he appealed to them.

While Naidu looted the exchequer during the TDP rule, his foster son and friendly media were silent but now all of them joined together to hoodwink the people once again, he said, reiterating that the government spent more than Rs 3 lakh crore through DBT and non-DBT welfare schemes in the last four years.

“If you feel you have benefitted through the welfare schemes, stand by YSRCP and bring us victory in the next elections to continue the good work in future too,” he told them.