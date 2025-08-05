Venkatesh Naidu in spotlight as cash bundle videos go viral

Tirupati: Cherukuru Venkatesh Naidu, already known to the public as a key figure in the ongoing liquor scam probe, is once again in the spotlight after fresh videos and photographs surfaced on Sunday, revealing details of his luxurious lifestyle. Venkatesh, named as Accused No 34 (A-34) in the case, was earlier seen in a now-viral video counting currency bundles reportedly worth Rs 35 crore, suspected to be part of the liquor scam proceeds. The cash was seen stacked in large bundles, including Rs 2,000 denomination notes, and was discovered during the Special Investigation Team (SIT) inquiry.

In the latest development, visuals have emerged showing Venkatesh Naidu travelling in a private jet, mingling with film actors, and moving around in high-end cars. One video shows him arriving at an airport in a luxury vehicle and walking straight onto the runway to board a private aircraft. Upon landing, he was seen getting into a car fitted with a red beacon, which is typically reserved for VIP protocol, hinting at the level of influence and access he enjoyed. The videos have since gone viral on social media, with the public reacting sharply, asking, “Is this how they enjoyed the liquor money looted from the people?”

Earlier, SIT had uncovered a video during the investigation showing Naidu managing a cash stash at a safe house, allegedly acting as the in-charge of the location where the scam money was stored. In the video, he was seen counting the bundles and preparing them for distribution. The latest leak of his videos and photos further illustrates the extravagant lifestyle funded through alleged illegal proceeds. Surprisingly, it was learnt that the video was found in Venkatesh’s mobile phone itself.

SIT sources confirmed that Venkatesh Naidu is a close aide of YSRCP senior leader and former Chandragiri MLA Chevireddy Bhaskar Reddy. The two are believed to share an inseparable political association. During the 2024 general elections, Chevireddy contested from the Ongole Lok Sabha constituency as YSRCP candidate, and Venkatesh Naidu filed a nomination as an independent from the same seat.

Though his nomination was later rejected it was widely felt that he filed it as a dummy for Chevireddy. SIT has noted that Chevireddy remained in constant contact with Naidu throughout the process and was actively involved in directing the movement and delivery of scam-related funds. Investigators have concluded that Naidu played a crucial role in ensuring that the money was transported and handed over as per Chevireddy’s instructions.

Venkatesh was said to have born in Nandyal and educated in Hyderabad, while his background has drawn renewed attention. Despite his apparent access to vast sums of money, Naidu in his 2024 election affidavit declared an annual income of only Rs 4.95 lakh for the financial year 2022–23. He reported assets worth Rs 10.70 lakh, including bank balances and cash, and claimed he owned no immovable property.

The sharp contrast between his declared financial status and the opulence seen in the videos has sparked widespread outrage online. The revelations have intensified public scrutiny of the liquor scam and its political connections, as well as raised further questions about how such levels of luxury and access were possible for someone with officially modest means. The SIT continues to examine the deeper network behind the scandal.