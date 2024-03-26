Vepamani Peta Gram Panchayat residents extend support to bS Maqbool

In a show of strong support for Chief Minister YS Jaganmohan Reddy, residents of Vepamani Peta Gram Panchayat voiced their unwavering loyalty during an election campaign organized BS Maqbool in Kadiri on Tuesday. Regardless of which village or household was visited, the resounding sentiment remained the same - "Our vote is for CM Jagan."

Addressing the media during the campaign, they highlighted the impact of his welfare schemes on the lives of the people, noting that their smiles reflected the positive changes brought about by his administration. The residents expressed their gratitude for the assistance provided by the state government and eagerly declared their support for CM Jagan's re-election for the continued development of the state.





Speaking confidently about the upcoming elections, BS Maqbool reassured the public that his administration would continue to work for the betterment of all citizens once the YSR Congress party is re-elected for a second term.



The campaign was attended by State CEC member Pula Srinivasa Reddy, Sevadal zonal in-charge DK Babu, along with mandal level leaders and activists who echoed the sentiments of the residents in their unwavering support for CM Jagan.