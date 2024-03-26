Live
- Asitha Fernando named replacement of injured Kasun Rajitha for second Test against Bangladesh
- IPL 2024: Fifties from Klaasen, Abhishek and Head take SRH to astonishing 277/3 against MI
- Bengal govt doing jugglery with GSDP figures to borrow more: Suvendu Adhikari
- Dilara, Fariha, and Shorifa named in Bangladesh women’s team squad for T20I series against Australia
- KL Deemed to be University invites applications for KLEEE, KLSAT, KLECET, KLHAT and KLMAT entrance exam
- India lauds continuity of G20 focus on quality jobs, gender equality
- Blitz raids under SI Govardhan on chicken betting base
- Financialisation of savings growing, especially after Covid pandemic: AMFI chief
- Shiv Sena-UBT announces 16 LS candidates in Maha, causes heartburn in MVA
- Karnataka: Pralhad Joshi had no role in my ouster, says Yediyurappa
Just In
Vepamani Peta Gram Panchayat residents extend support to bS Maqbool
In a show of strong support for Chief Minister YS Jaganmohan Reddy, residents of Vepamani Peta Gram Panchayat voiced their unwavering loyalty during...
In a show of strong support for Chief Minister YS Jaganmohan Reddy, residents of Vepamani Peta Gram Panchayat voiced their unwavering loyalty during an election campaign organized BS Maqbool in Kadiri on Tuesday. Regardless of which village or household was visited, the resounding sentiment remained the same - "Our vote is for CM Jagan."
Addressing the media during the campaign, they highlighted the impact of his welfare schemes on the lives of the people, noting that their smiles reflected the positive changes brought about by his administration. The residents expressed their gratitude for the assistance provided by the state government and eagerly declared their support for CM Jagan's re-election for the continued development of the state.
Speaking confidently about the upcoming elections, BS Maqbool reassured the public that his administration would continue to work for the betterment of all citizens once the YSR Congress party is re-elected for a second term.
The campaign was attended by State CEC member Pula Srinivasa Reddy, Sevadal zonal in-charge DK Babu, along with mandal level leaders and activists who echoed the sentiments of the residents in their unwavering support for CM Jagan.