Verify certificates, avoid technical glitches: Collector

Kurnool: District Collector P Ranjith Basha has instructed officials to thoroughly scrutinize documents during the certificate verification process for Mega DSC 2025, ensuring that no technical difficulties arise.

On Friday, the Collector inspected the ongoing verification process at Srinivasa B.Ed College, located near Nannur Toll Plaza.

During his visit, he interacted with officials and emphasized the need for uninterrupted power supply, high-speed internet, and server stability to conduct the verification smoothly.

He stressed that candidates should not face any inconvenience and directed officials to complete the process swiftly without delays. District Education Officer briefed the Collector that daily updates are being provided through individual logins regarding the progress of certificate verification.

State Education Department officials Abraham and Pratap Reddy, Kadapa Regional Director Samuel, Srinivasa B.Ed College in-charge and Housing PD Chiranjeevi, DEO Samuel Paul, Nandyal DEO Janardhan Reddy, along with other education staff, participated in the inspection.