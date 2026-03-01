T20 WC: All stats from South Africa’s win over Zimbabwe

Dewald Brevis top-scored with 42 as South Africa overcame a stunning spell from Sikandar Raza to beat Zimbabwe by five wickets in their 2026 Men’s T20 World Cup Super Eights clash at the Arun Jaitley Stadium on Sunday.

Chasing 154, South Africa were rocked early by Raza, who removed Quinton de Kock and Aiden Markram inside the first three overs. Ryan Rickelton briefly countered with three sixes before falling to leave the Proteas in trouble at 43/3.

Brevis then took charge, smashing two fours and four sixes in his 18-ball 42 to tilt the chase back in South Africa’s favour. David Miller joined in with a flurry of boundaries, but Zimbabwe kept striking back, as Blessing Muzarabani and Raza removed the duo to keep the contest alive.

Raza finished with figures of 3-29, adding to his superb 73 with the bat, but South Africa’s batting depth proved decisive. George Linde (30 not out) and Tristan Stubbs (21 not out) took the Proteas home with 13 balls to spare. The result means South Africa head into their semi-final against New Zealand in Kolkata as the only unbeaten side in the tournament.

Numbers game between South Africa vs Zimbabwe match:

73: Was the score of Sikandar Raza vs South Africa, which is the highest individual score made by any Zimbabwean captain in the T20 WC. Sikandar bettered the record of Brendan Taylor, who scored 59 v Ireland in Sylhet in 2014. Overall, it was his second-best score in a T20 WC. Behind 82 v Ireland in Hobart 2022.

17: The number of half-centuries scored by Sikandar Raza (73) in 133 matches. It was his 2nd v South Africa in 4 matches.

10: Quinton de Kock failed to open his account. It was his 10th duck in 109 T20I matches. His first vs Zimbabwe in four matches.

8: The number of victories achieved by South Africa v Zimbabwe in T20Is in 9 encounters. One match produced no result due to bad weather.

First: Zimbabwe captain Sikandar Raza, who scored 73 and captured 3/29, became the first all-rounder from his side to achieve this distinction. Overall, he is now the 5th all-rounder to score 50 plus and capture 3 plus wickets in a T20WC match. Shane Watson of Australia has achieved this feat twice; Dwayne Bravo and Roston Chase (WI), Marcus Stoinis (Aus) are the other all-rounders who scored 50 plus and captured 3 or more wickets in a T20WC match.

15: The number of victories achieved by South Africa under the leadership of Aiden Markram in 16 matches in the T20 WC. After MS Dhoni of India (21 victories in 33 matches) is the second most successful captain in the T20WC.