Vetlapalem: Farmers assured help in paddy procurement

Vetlapalem (Kakinada District): District Collector Krithika Shukla instructed the officials to procure paddy from farmers without causing any problems and violating the process. Paddy for Kharif 2022-23 crop would be purchased at Rythu Bharosa Kendras (RBK) in the district.

Collector Krithika Shukla inspected the Paddy Procurement Centre (PPC) along with the officials at Vetlapalem village of Samalkot mandal in Kakinada district on Friday.

She suggested the officials to make adequate arrangements at RBK centres for paddy procurement. She inspected quality of grain and moisture content. She elicited information about quantity and quality of paddy from the officials.

Later she inspected gunny bags godown and number of gunny bags secured for paddy procurement.

She checked paddy procurement at Adi Lakshmi Rice Mill at Vetlapalem. She inquired farmers about their problems and assured that the government would cooperate and help them in all ways.

The Collector said that the government is providing minimum support price of Rs 2,060 per quintal for Grade - A and Rs 2,040 per quintal for common variety. She said that within 21 days, money would be deposited through Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT) into farmers' accounts.

She instructed the officials to observe qualitative standards and see that procured paddy is sent to the rice mills on the same day itself. They were also ordered to make gunny bags available at RBKs.