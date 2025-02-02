Vetukuri main contender for State BJP chief post

Vijayawada : Out of the many contenders for the post of the State president of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Vetukuri Suryanarayana Raju, who has been holding the post of the vice-president of State BJP, is the main contender to head the State BJP.

Suryanarayana Raju held many key positions in the party right from the district-level to the State-level. During the bifurcation of the State, he was the president of East Godavari district unit of the party.

He studied the Polavaram project at that time thoroughly and prepared a report for the BJP high command stating that seven mandals of Khammam district should be merged with Andhra Pradesh for the successful completion of Polavaram project. Based on that report, the seven mandals were merged with AP. The BJP leadership hailed the vision of Suryanarayana Raju.

After the State bifurcation, Raju headed the AP BJP Kisan Morcha and took up the problems of farmers with the Delhi leaders. Recognising his contribution, he was later appointed as the general secretary of the State BJP. Subsequently, State BJP president and MP Daggubati Purandeswari appointed him as the vice-president of State BJP. During the last general elections also, Suryanarayana Raju coordinated the meetings of the national leaders including Prime Minister Narendra Modi which he successfully carried out. Due to his relentless service to the party, he turned out to be the main contender for the post of the president of the State BJP.