VHP activists condemn terrorists act in Udaipur

Tirupati: Tension prevailed at Nalugu Kaalla Mandapam in Tirupati on Thursday after VHP and Bajrang Dal leaders tried to burn the effigy of Jihadi condemning the killing of a tailor Kanhaiya Lal allegedly by Pakistani terror outfits in Udaipur in Rajasthan.

When the VHP and Bajrang Dal activists reached Naalugu Kaalla Mandapam to burn an effigy of Jihadi, the police prevented them. The activists picked up argument with police and raised slogans against terrorists and staged a dharna demanding to speed up probe to nab the culprits.

Speaking on the occasion, VHP state Prachara Pramukh K Subbanna condemned beheading of an innocent tailor by jehadi activists barging into his house in Udaipur on Tuesday night.

VHP state vice-president Murallamma, Bajrang Dal district co-convener Siva Kumar, RSS district Pramukh Ganapathi Singh, Bharath Kumar, Venkaiah, BJP leaders Sarath and Ratakonda Viswanath were present.