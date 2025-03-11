Live
Just In
VHP stages dharna over Rayachoti incident
Eluru: Agroup of people under the aegis of Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) staged a dharna at Collectorate on Monday to protest against “the police aiding and abetting the attack on Hindus who were holding a rally in Rayachoti on March 4 during the Veerabhadra Swamy festival, unjustly lathi-charge and filing illegal cases against them.”
Representatives of Hindu organisations from across the district, VHP members, BJP leaders and activists gathered and protested against the Rayachoti incident. They shouted slogans that the police should immediately arrest those who attacked Hindus and that illegal cases against Hindus should be withdrawn.
Later, they met the district collector and submitted a petition to take action against the attackers in Rayachoti.
VHP Andhra and Telangana regional secretary Tanikella Satya Ravikumar, BJP State General Secretary Garapati Seetharamanjaneya Chowdhury, Mahila Morcha State President Nirmala Kishore, RSS District Executive Medisetty Pamulu, VHP District President Suresh Kumar, Secretary Gaddam Nagaraju, Grandhi Prabhakar Rao, BJP leaders Katneni Krishna Prasad, Chautupally Vikram Kishore, Gummadi Chaitanya, and representatives of various Hindu organisations participated in the protest.