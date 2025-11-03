Vice Admiral K Srinivas new Director General Naval Projects

Visakhapatnam: Vice Admiral K Srinivas assumed charge as Director General Naval Projects, Visakhapatnam following the completion of his tenure as Admiral Superintendent, Naval Dockyard, Visakhapatnam.

Commissioned into the Indian Navy on January 1, 1990, the Flag Officer is an alumnus of Sainik School, Korukonda and National Defence Academy. During his career spanning over 35 years, he served extensively at sea onboard the erstwhile Aircraft Carrier INS Viraat in various capacities and was also the Warship Production Superintendent at Severodvinsk, Russia, where he was responsible for overseeing the repair and re-equipping of INS Vikramaditya.

Also, he held several key staff appointments, including CEO, HQWNC, Principal Director Aircraft Carrier Projects, and Principal Director Fleet Maintenance at Naval Headquarters, New Delhi, prior to assuming command of the premier Engineering Training Establishment, INS Shivaji at Lonavla.

On elevation to the flag rank, he took over as Assistant Chief of Materiel (Modernisation) and Director General Naval Trials and Acceptance Authority (DG NATAA), a dual-hatted appointment. The Admiral served as Assistant Chief of Materiel (Dockyard and Refit) at Naval Headquarters, New Delhi, prior to taking over as ASD (Vizag). He assumed charge as Director General Naval Projects, Visakhapatnam on November 1.