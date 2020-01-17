Vice-President to open classical Telugu centre on Jan 21

Nellore: Vice-President of India M Venkaiah Naidu will inaugurate the Centre of Excellence for Studies in Classical Telugu (CESCT) here on January 21. Union human resource development minister Ramesh Pokhrial will also attend the programme. The CESCT, which is under the Central Institute of Indian Languages (CIIL), Mysore, has been shifted to Nellore. State Governor Biswa Bhusan Harichandan, Chief Ministers of Andhra Pradesh and Telangana, Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy and K Chandrashekar Rao, and other dignitaries are likely to participate in the inauguration.



The establishment of the centre in Nellore will facilitate to focus on the development of rich classical Telugu through research, seminars, debates and various activities. In this regard, a one-day group discussion of experts in classical Telugu will also be organised on January 20 by the centre with the participation of classical Telugu experts from Andhra Pradesh, Telangana and other parts of the country.

Discussions on various topics concerning classical Telugu and also the preparation of a roadmap for the preservation, propagation, and promotion of classical Telugu will take place. The Vice-President will also participate in the concluding part of the discussions sharing his views on the issues discussed by the experts.

Further, the Vice-President will participate in the convocation of Vikrama Simhapuri University along with the Governor the same day.