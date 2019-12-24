Vice President Venkaiah Naidu participates in convocation ceremony of NIT Tadepalli, urges students to focus on Agriculture

Vice President Venkaiah Naidu who participated in the convocation ceremony at NIT Tadepalli emphasised the need of moving ourselves to be ideal for one another. He added that the technology needs to be explored and new ideas and ways are needed to implemented. He was the chief guest at the Tadepalligudem NIT Graduation Ceremony of West Godavari district.

Speaking on the occasion Venkaiah Naidu said, "the resources are available, our job is to make use of them." He called on to focus on agriculture and said prospective engineers with their genius should go along with the development of the nation. He urged everyone to come up with new ideas to increase food production.

Venkaiah Naidu believes that in the coming days, there will be a struggle for water. There is a need to increase food production. Vice President asserted that Industries and cleanliness be prevailed hence there is need for combination between the officials.