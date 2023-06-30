Vidadala Rajini inaugurates conference on cancer, urges people to undergo frequent checkups

A conference was held at Guntur GGH on Friday, organized by the National Cancer Grid-AP Department, with the aim of providing low-cost treatment for cancer patients through government medical schemes. Inaugurating the program, Minister of Health and Medical Affairs, Vidadala Rajini highlighted the increasing prevalence of cancer, with one in every six people now being affected due to lifestyle changes and opined that the government is taking steps to improve cancer treatment in government hospitals.

Minister Vidadala Rajini shared that over the past four years, 8.23 lakh cancer cases have been registered in the state, and 2.8 lakh individuals have received treatment under the Aarogyasri scheme. She emphasized that more than Rs. 1700 crores have been allocated for cancer treatment during this period.

The minister mentioned that cancer treatments are now available in government medical colleges, and she also noted that even in countries like Singapore, cancer remains a significant cause of death. Minister Vidadala Rajini urged people to undergo regular medical check-ups, emphasising that prevention is always better than treatment.