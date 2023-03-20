Vidya Deevena beneficiaries get Rs 20.94 cr in Chittoor district

Chittoor/Tirupati: The beneficiaries of Jagananna Vidya Deevena scheme, aimed at providing fee reimbursement to the students, who were not able to pay their fees because of financial burdens on the family, have received the benefit amount on Sunday. Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy has released the funds at a state level programme held in Tiruvuru of NTR district and at the district level programme, held in Chittoor, joint collector Dr S Venkateswar along with other officials took part in the programme.

In the district, Rs 20.94 crore pertaining to 35,114 students have been credited into the accounts of 31,979 mothers. Speaking on the occasion, the Joint Collector Venkateswar said that under the scheme, the students get full fee reimbursement. The government has been giving highest priority to the education and health sectors.

In Chittoor district, 7,858 students got Rs 5.92 crore under social welfare department, 682 students got Rs 31.42 lakhs under tribal welfare department whereas 15,882 students got Rs 8.08 crore under the BC welfare department. Similarly, 3,452 students of Kapu castes received Rs 1.94 crore, 2,324 Muslim minority students got Rs 1.12 crore and 50 students got Rs 2.80 lakh under Christian minority welfare.

District social welfare and empowerment officer Rajya Lakshmi, Girijan welfare officer Murthy, Minority welfare officer Chinnareddy and others took part.

In Tirupati district, an amount of Rs 30.36 crore have been credited into the accounts of 36,705 mothers relating to 40,792 students.

According to district SC welfare and empowerment officer U Chennaiah, 11,300 SC students received Rs 10.32 crore, 1,224 ST students benefited by Rs 65.50 lakh and 18,174 BC students got Rs 11.76 crore.

Further, 5,128 EBC students received Rs 4.19 crore, 1,787 Muslim minority students benefited by Rs 1.17 crore, 3,059 Kapu students got Rs 2.18 crore and 120 Christian minority students received Rs 8.82 lakh.