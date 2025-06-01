Vidya Sagar assumes charge as president of APNGOs Assn

Vijayawada: Newly-elected Andhra Pradesh Non Gazetted Officers Association (APNGOs) State president A Vidya Sagar has announced he would strive to resolve the pending problems of the government employees and would work for the welfare of the employees.

Vidya Sagar was unanimously elected as the president of the APNGOs Association at the State office on Saturday. The State executive body met at the NGOs Home and elected the new president A Vidya Sagar. The tensure of the existing president KV Siva Reddy’s tenure ended on Saturday.

Vidya Sagar is associated with the APNGOs association for more than 30 years and held various positions in three decades career. The APNGOs association members took out a huge rally from the NGOs Home in Gandhinagar to a private function hall on MG Road. He took the oath in the presence of several hundred members of the Association.

He thanked all the district associations for unanimously electing him as the president of the State association. He said the APNGOs association has a history of 74 years and it is the oldest association formed to fight for the rights and welfare of government employees, teachers and retired employees.

He recalled the services of the past presidents and praised their efforts to strengthen the association and address the problems of the employees.

Vidya Sagar said that he would discuss the employees’ problems with the State government and would try to resolve them. He hoped the State governemnt may release at least one DA against three DAs that are pending and demanded that the government should constitute the Pay Revision Commission.

The outgoing president KV Sivareddy said the APNGOs Association needs a leader like Vidya Sagar and thanked the association members for giving support and co-operation for a long time.

Vijayawada East MLA Gadde Rammohan, Central MLA Bonda Umamaheswara Rao, MLC Alapati Rajendra Prasad, former APNGOs association president and Ex-MlC P Ashok Babu and others congratulated Vidya Sagar on assuming charge as the new president of the NGOs Association.