‘Vidyarthi Vrata Homa’ held with devotion at Ramakrishna Mission Ashram

Tirupati: The Ramakrishna Mission Ashram in Tirupati was filled with spiritual fervour on Sunday as it hosted the ‘Vidyarthi Vrata Homa’ as part of the ongoing ‘Samskara Sibiram 2025’. The event aimed to instill discipline, moral values, and academic excellence among participating students.

Students performed the Homa ritual with sacred chants and offerings of ‘Bilva’ leaves into the holy fire, invoking blessings for educational success, physical well-being, truthfulness, and disciplined living. In a symbolic gesture of commitment, the students took five solemn pledges focusing on honesty, good conduct, and self-discipline. They also participated in concluding oaths that emphasised the development of character and civic responsibility.

Swami Sukritananda, the secretary of the Ashram, addressed the gathering, highlighting the Ashram’s mission to nurture students into responsible citizens. “We conduct this homa to promote values such as truthful speech, good education, and physical fitness,” he said. He further added that students are being introduced to disciplines such as yoga, devotion, martial arts (karra samu), and archery. “These training sessions will empower students to make wise choices for a better future,” he noted with optimism.

The event was organised under the guidance of Samskara Sibiram coordinator Swami Satyasthananda. Other contributors included Swami Hari Krupananda, Swami Vishwarajananda, and volunteers Geeta, Himabindu, and Sudhakar among others.