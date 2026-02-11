Vidyasagar elected APJAC chief, demands PRC

•APNGGO president Vidyasagar unanimously chosen as APJAC chairman, vows to protect employee interests

•Committee urges govt to appoint PRC chairman before Assembly session ends and address pending arrears, promotions and pension issues

•APJAC to hold lunch-hour protests tomorrow, backing nationwide strike and pressing for compassionate appointments for teachers’ families

Vijayawada: Andhra Pradesh Non-Gazetted and Gazetted Officers’ (APNGGO) Association president Alaparthi Vidyasagar was unanimously elected chairman of the Andhra Pradesh Joint Action Committee (APJAC) at its executive meeting held at NGGO Home in Gandhinagar on Tuesday.

Addressing the media, Vidyasagar and APJAC secretary general K S S Prasad said the committee would oppose any rule or policy that harms government employees. They clarified that the 33-year service retirement rule has existed for nearly four decades and urged employees not to be misled by rumours.

Vidyasagar demanded that the government immediately appoint the Pay Revision Commission (PRC) chairman, pending since July 2023, and announce a decision before the Assembly session ends.

He said APJAC would submit its objections on employee-related issues to the government before February 20 and insisted that policy changes must be made only after consultations with unions.

He reiterated the demand to bring employees under the Contributory Pension Scheme (CPS) into the Old Pension Scheme (OPS), extend the retirement age of 62 years to PSU and Gurukul staff, and address pending arrears, promotions and notional increments for secretariat employees.

APJAC will hold lunch-hour protests at district collectorates on February 12, supporting the nationwide strike call. Prasad also sought faster compassionate appointments for families of deceased panchayat raj teachers.