Vigilance and Enforcement department finds lapses in govt hospitals, PHCs

Vijayawada (NTR District): Vigilance and Enforcement department officials on Monday made surprise inspection at government hospitals, primary health centres and community health centres and verified stocks in stores, attendance of doctors and other staff working there.

The team visited 44 hospitals, PHCs and CHCs across the State covering all districts. During the inspection, the officials noticed gross negligence in the maintenance of hospitals and PHCs. Also, some hospitals were not maintaining proper die to the patients.

The Vigilance and enforcement officials have recommended the officials concerned to take necessary action against the erring officials and the staff for their gross negligence in discharging their duties.

The teams have verified supply of medicines, drugs, medical equipment, surgical items, lab kits etc and utilisation. They verified the records of staff attendance and noticed that some staff is not staying at headquarters and not attending office in time. In some health centres, pharmacists were prescribing medicines to the patients as medical officers were absent from duty.

In some hospitals, drug stock registers are not updated, there are variations in stocks and drug display boards are also not found.

In some Sub-centres, CC cameras are not working and diet is not being given as per menu.

Drinking water testing is not being conducted regularly and some of the drinking water points are not working.

The officials also noticed inadequate ambulance services at some centres. Some ambulance vehicles need repairs, which are not being carried out. They noticed that some medical officers and staff are discharging duties without uniform and identity cards at some centres. They recommended action to be taken against the officers concerned for committing lapses, wherever noted.