Vigilance probe likely into Srikalahasti temple affairs

Tirupati: Srikalahasti Devasthanam, a renowned temple attracting thousands of devotees daily, is likely to undergo a vigilance probe soon, following allegations of irregularities over the past five years. Srikalahasti MLA Bojjala Sudheer Reddy told The Hans India that he has formally requested the government to investigate the temple administration’s activities during the YSRCP government.

During the recent election campaign, TDP chief and present Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu and Sudheer Reddy accused YSRCP leaders of corruption and mismanagement in the temple’s affairs. With the new government in place, the MLA is committed to restoring the temple’s integrity, ensuring it remains a sacred destination for worshippers from India and abroad.

Sudheer Reddy emphasised the need for a detailed probe, stating that only a thorough investigation would reveal the extent of the irregularities and hold those responsible accountable. He noted that the state government has already cancelled several tenders due to widespread corruption allegations.

Highlighting specific issues, the MLA pointed out that the temple’s prasadams were reportedly made with inferior ingredients, losing their original taste and that the Goshala under the devasthanam’s management was in deplorable condition.

There have been numerous complaints about temple officials allegedly engaging in large-scale corruption. In response, an internal enquiry is currently underway and several staff members facing graft charges have been transferred. Further steps to overhaul the temple administration are expected following the enquiry’s findings.

Despite these challenges, the devasthanam’s popularity continues to grow, with increasing footfall and revenue each year. “The errant officials and leaders have exploited various loopholes to siphon off money. A thorough probe by the vigilance department is necessary to uncover these malpractices,” Sudheer Reddy asserted.

This probe into Srikalahasti Devasthanam comes in the wake of an ongoing vigilance investigation into alleged irregularities at the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD), which has also focused on several aspects over the past five years.