Vigilance sleuths raid oil traders in Andhra Pradesh

Vijayawada: Vigilance and Enforcement officials on Sunday conducted raids on the edible oil shops, godowns and stock points in various parts of the State in view of the rise in prices of edible oils ever since the war broke out between Russia-Ukraine.

On the pretext of war, traders across the State are selling the edible oil at excess prices. Sunflower oil price increased by Rs 20-30 per kg since the war broke out. Similarly, the palm oil prices also increased by Rs 30 per litre.

Officials conducted raids on the traders in West Godavari, Guntur, Kurnool, Anantapur, Srikakulam, Chittoor, East Godavari and other districts and registered the cases. Sunflower oil is imported from Ukraine. Due to war, the imports from Ukraine halted for nearly two weeks.

In this backdrop, the oil traders have started the black marketing and increased the prices of sunflower oil. Interestingly, the groundnut oil prices too increased. Some big shopping malls are selling only one packet to each customer at a time.

With allegations surfaced against the oil traders that they hiked oil prices and traders have hidden the stocks to create artificial demand, the vigilance and enforcement officials conducted raids and registered the cases.

The officials also seized the records from the traders. Some oil traders have closed the shops and left when officials came for inspection of stocks and records.