Vigilance team raids chemicals, pesticides shops

Anantapur: The Vigilance and Enforcement officials raided several seeds and fertiliser shops and inspected stocks to verify whether spurious seeds are being sold. They could not find seeds and fertilisers of questionable nature.

However, they warned the traders against indulging in such misadventures, adding that they will not spare if any complaints are received. The officials also warned against illegal sale of banned chemicals and pesticides and outdated plant drugs.

Police and agriculture officials were part of the vigilance team.

SI Phanendranath Reddy and agriculture officer Vasuprakash also participated.