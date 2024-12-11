Vignan’s V-C gets honorary Colonel rank

Guntur: Professor P Nagabhushan, Vice-Chancellor of Vignan’s University, has been awarded the honorary Colonel rank in the NCC (National Cadet Corps) by the Ministry of Defence, Government of India, in New Delhi on Tuesday.

The certificate and gazette notification related to this were presented to the university by Air Commodore V Madhusudan Reddy, Deputy Director General of the AP-Telangana NCC Directorate, during his visit to Vignan’s University.

Speaking on the occasion, Air Commodore V Madhusudan Reddy highlighted that Professor Nagabhushan was awarded the honorary Colonel rank in recognition of his efforts to integrate NCC into the university’s academic framework, improve infrastructure, and promote discipline, camaraderie, commitment, and overall development among students.

He commended the Vice-Chancellor for his dedicated involvement in conducting NCC activities at the university.